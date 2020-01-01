Edomwonyi ends 22-match Austria Wien goal drought against Swarovski Tirol

The 25-year-old Nigeria scored his first league goal this term as the Violets got an away victory over Thomas Silberberger’s men

Bright Edomwonyi has ended a run of 22 games without a goal with his effort in Wien’s 2-1 away win at Swarovski Tirol.

The 25-year-old was yet to find the net for Christian Ilzer’s men in what is his second full campaign at the Franz Horr Stadium.

Against their hosts on Saturday, however, he rediscovered his scoring form to help his team continue their fight against demotion from the Austrian elite division.

More teams

Eight minutes into the clash at Innsbruck’s Tivoli-Neu, Edomwonyi gave his side the lead following Benedikt Pichler’s assist.

Tirol launched a comeback into the game as Slovenia forward Zlatko Dedic put them on level term in the 32nd minute.

Their ambition to get their seventh win of the season suffered a massive setback in the 40th minute as David Gugganig was given the marching orders for a second caution.

12 minutes into the second half, Pichler restored the Violets’ lead which proved to be the winning goal for Ilzer’s team as the hosts’ search for an equalizer proved fruitless.

Edomwonyi lasted for 89 minutes before he was replaced by Christoph Monschein. 22-year-old Gambian centre back Maudo Jarjue saw just one minute of action after replacing Dominik Fitz in the closing stages of the game.

For the hosts, ex- Red Bull Salzburg midfielder and ’s Felix Adjei was handed a starter’s role but was substituted in the 46th minute for Florian Buchacher, while his compatriot Kelvin Yeboah was not listed for the showdown.

With this result, Austrian Wien top the relegation play-offs log with 25 points from 28 games, while Swarovski Tirol are in danger of relegation as they sit at the base of the table with just 14 points.

They continue their fight against the drop with a visit to St. Polten on Tuesday, while the Nigerian would be hoping to add to his goals tally this season when Wien travel to Modling for their clash versus Admira.

Article continues below

Born in Benin City, Edomwonyi began his professional career at Red Bull Salzburg before heading to Sturm Graz after loan spells at Wacker Innsbruck and TSV Hartberg.

In 2018, he won the Austrian Cup with Strum Graz before his move to switching to the Violets.