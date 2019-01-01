‘Ederson is Premier League’s best keeper’ – Schmeichel leaves De Gea & Alisson off global list

The Dane has praised his opposite number ahead of Leicester's trip to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Monday night

's Ederson is ahead of David de Gea and Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, according to Kasper Schmeichel.

The Brazilian still serves as number two for his country at international level behind the shot-stopper, despite another stellar campaign for his club.

City have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this term and Ederson has recorded 19 clean sheets in total, which is just one behind Alisson's current tally.

For many years 's De Gea has been revered as the finest 'keeper in English football, but he has failed to live up to his high standards at Old Trafford in recent months.

Schmeichel, who will line up against City for Leicester on Monday, believes that Ederson is now the best in the business, citing "bravery" as his standout attribute between the sticks.

"I would say Ederson along with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak are the three best goalkeepers in the world and have been for a while for me," he told Sky Sports.

"The way Ederson plays is so brave. To dare to play like that is bravery and it also enables City to play with a much higher press.

"They are able to really press because they know any ball in behind he will sweep up.

"His bravery in daring to be in those positions, knowing the slightest mistake will cost his team, that's proper goalkeeping for me and I think he has been the best goalkeeper in this league for a while."

Pep Guardiola's side will retain the title if they can beat the Foxes and secure victory over on the final day of the season, but Liverpool heaped pressure on their rivals by beating Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Reds hold a two-point lead at the summit having played a game more than City, meaning the reigning champions have no margin for error at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Amid an impressive run of form, Schmeichel expressed confidence in Leicester's ability to cause an upset but stopped short of predicting who will ultimately lift the Premier League trophy.

"So much depends on us on Monday," he added. "We are in a position where we can affect the title race. I think Manchester City will do it in the end but I think they will have to lose to us first and then Liverpool will have to lose to !

"It's really tough to call. We are going there for our job. We are going for seventh so we are going to win.

"We can't use the past [winning against City in December] for too much.

"They are a great side and they are going for the top prize and when you are going for that, knowing from experience, you get into a groove and you grind out results and they will look to do that. We had a good result last week. It will be an interesting game. It will be tough for us but we will try and find some ways to make it tough for them."