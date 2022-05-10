Eddie Nketiah's Arsenal contract: Salary details & when does it expire

Eddie Nketiah continues to head towards an important career crossroads at Arsenal, with the promising striker approaching the end of a contract at Emirates Stadium that could lead to him hitting free agency in the summer of 2022.

There is still a chance that the 22-year-old will agree to extend his association with the Gunners, with a productive run in Mikel Arteta’s plans towards the end of the current campaign suggesting that there is a role for him to play in north London.

Interest is, however, building in the all-time leading goalscorer for England’s U21 side and questions remain when it comes to his future plans. What is his current deal worth and will he be signing another? GOAL takes a look…

Eddie Nketiah contract at Arsenal: Salary details & when does it expire?

Nketiah committed to a “long-term” contract with Arsenal in December 2017, with it later revealed that those terms would take him through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The current campaign has proved to be his most productive in front of goal, with a personal-best return of nine efforts recorded, but he is yet to reach 100 appearances for the Gunners.

He may believe that, having previously spent time on loan at Leeds United, there are more opportunities to be found elsewhere, while an increase to his £45,000-a-week salary will likely be enjoyed whether he opts to remain at Emirates Stadium or try his luck elsewhere.

Contract signed December 2017 Duration of contract Five years Expiry date June 2022 Salary £45,000 a week/£2.34m a year

Eddie Nketiah contract at Arsenal: Will he stay or go in 2022?

Having found regular opportunities hard to come by during the first half of the 2021-22 season, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette took on striking duties, Nketiah has enjoyed a welcome return to favour since the end of January.

He has registered four Premier League goals, with important braces hit in wins over Chelsea and Leeds, to go alongside the five Carabao Cup efforts he recorded earlier in the season – with a hat-trick struck against Sunderland in December.

Arteta has been impressed, but has said when asked about Nketiah’s future: “Eddie is doing what he’s done all season, he’s been very consistent, with his performances and how little he is giving things away! Let him be, let him enjoy the moment because he completely deserves it and things will happen naturally.”

The man himself has said of coming back into contention: “It's amazing to be involved. Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I've worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I got my chance.”

Nketiah has, however, previously admitted to shunning offers of a new contract as he continues to mull over his options.

He told the Beautiful Game Podcast in April: “There have been offers of a new contract but at the moment my aim is to play football and play regularly. That’s my ambition and that’s what I hope to do but at the same time I’m at Arsenal, I love Arsenal.

“I’m just trying to focus on the season until May and make sure I finish that in a good way and then sit down and see what I think is the best opportunity to allow me to take those steps and develop.

“I feel like I’m at the stage where I’ve signed a contract for five years when I was 18 and in that five years, how many starts have I had here? I went on loan for six months and been here for the rest and I have probably started about 30 games maybe in all competitions.

“I see players my age that I’ve played with and they kick on and it’s like ‘what’s the difference between someone I was playing with at England Under-21s?’.

“I was the captain and they’re doing more. It’s not even a thing of looking at them and hating them, I’m happy for them, but how did they get to the point where they are feeling confident and it’s through playing those games and having that experience.

“For me to take the next step and get to where I think I can get to I obviously need to consider getting more minutes.”

Eddie Nketiah contract at Arsenal: Who has he been linked with?

As uncertainty continues to reign in north London when it comes to Nketiah’s future intentions, rumours of interest being shown from afar continue to rage.

Crystal Palace, who are now managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, are said to be leading any hunt for a potential free agent.

Leeds United, who handed Nketiah just two starts during a loan spell in 2019-20 that was cut short midway through the season, are also said to be showing interest again – although they will be hoping to have Patrick Bamford back from injury next term and are battling to fend off relegation out of the Premier League.

Newcastle United, with ambitious plans being drawn up at St James’ Park, are in the mix for proven performers that can aid their cause on Tyneside.

West Ham United are another side to have placed in the Nketiah-hunting pot, with David Moyes having been in the market for a new number nine for some time and will likely have European football to use as a bargaining chip if a man currently chasing down Champions League qualification opts to walk out on the Gunners.