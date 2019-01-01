East Bengal cancel training session due to poor Rabindra Sarobar pitch

East Bengal club officials had reached out to the Quess management to conduct training session at club ground but did not get any response from....

had to cancel their training session on Tuesday morning due to the poor condition of Rabindra Sarobar Stadium’s pitch.

The team had arrived at the venue on Tuesday along with Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia. The Spanish coach opted not to train at the venue as he believed that the condition of the field was far from ideal.

The Kolkata giants, who have been practicing at one of the training pitches at the Salt Lake Stadium this season, didn't get permission to train on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thus the club management, which is controlled by the club’s investors Quess Corp, took the decision to book Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

Senior executive committee member of East Bengal and one of the directors of Quess East Bengal Pvt. Ltd, Debabrata Sarkar told Goal that the club had reached out to his fellow officials and asked if they would wish to train at the club ground. However, according to Sarkar, he didn't receive a reply.

Sarkar said, “We had asked the Quess management to conduct the training of the team at the club ground when we came to know that the Salt Lake Stadium practice ground was not available. But they did not respond. We once again contacted them today morning when the training session at Rabindra Sarobar got cancelled but once again they did not respond.”

The East Bengal club officials had decided to field a separate team in the Super Cup 2019 with the name East Bengal President’s XI after they the Quess East Bengal management decided to boycott the tournament along with other clubs.

The second team have been practising at the club ground since last week. On being asked if scheduling the training of the two teams at the same venue would have been a problem, Sarkar responded, “It would not have been a problem. That is our reserve team and we would have cancelled or rescheduled their training had the main team come to the East Bengal ground today.”

It has to be kept in mind not a single match has been played at Rabindra Sarobar since Santosh Trophy games in April 2018. Even the West Bengal side chose not to train at the Stadium before the Santosh Trophy 2019 qualifiers as coach Biswajit Bhattacharya deemed it unfit.

When Goal reached out to Quess East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen, he refused to make any comment.

There has been a clear miscommunication and tiff going on between the club officials and investors Quess Corp.

Tuesday’s training fiasco of East Bengal further highlighted the ongoing problem between the two parties. The officials are supposed to meet Quess Chairman Ajit Isaac on March 28 in Bengaluru for a board meeting of Quess East Bengal FC.