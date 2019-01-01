East Bengal set to sign Abhishek Ambekar

After a stint with Mohun Bagan, the Maharashtra fullback is most likely to join its arch-rivals...

Abhishek Ambekar is all set to join Kolkata giants for the 2019-20 season, Goal understands.



The 27-year-old played for cross-town rivals in the 2018-19 . The Mariners have already signed Dhanachandra Singh as a potential replacement for Ambekar, welcoming the left-back to the club after three years.



The former Air FC man can play on both sides of the defensive flanks and is a versatile option. Ambekar's arrival could mean lesser playing time for academy graduate Manoj Mohammad, who broke into the first-team under Menendez.







Head coach Alejandro Menendez has already started the recrutiment process as the Red and Golds have snapped up Tondonba Singh from .



The side which finished runners-up to Chennai City the previous season have seen a host of big-name departures from the club. international Salam Ranjan Singh and last season's top-scorer Jobby Justin have both joined , their Kolkata counterparts in the (ISL). Even 2018 World Cupper Johnny Acosta has decided to move on.



Ambekar has won the I-League with in 2017-18 and the Calcutta Football League (CFL) with Mohun Bagan last year.

The Green and Maroons have also roped in Ranjan Chowdhury as an assistant to new coach Kibo Vicuna. The former East Bengal assistant coach, Chowdhury has also been chief coach of Tollygunge Agragami and the Bengal senior team in Santosh Trophy.