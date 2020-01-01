East Bengal set to rope in Victor Perez Alonso; Marti Crespi to exit

Victor Alonso joined Bengaluru FC for a short stint in 2018...

are set to rope in Victor Perez Alonso after showing the door to defender Marti Crespi, Goal can confirm.

The Spanish midfielder has formerly plied his trade on Indian soil for in 2018 after Edu Garcia was sold to the Chinese club Zhejiang Lucheng. He made a single appearance for Bengaluru.

Born in Albacete, Castile-La Mancha, Victor started his career with CF ‘B’ before moving to AD Alcorcón ‘B’. The midfielder broke into Alcorcón’s first team in the 2008–09 season, competing in the Spanish second division.

In 2011-12 season, he was signed by . He was one of the prime architects to fire Valladolid back to the top flight. He made 43 appearances and scored six times as they won the promotion play-offs to return to after a two-year absence. Continuing his rich vein of form he nee=tted five times in the Spanish top flight.

He has also tried his luck in the Major League Soccer playing for .

East Bengal have struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities and Mario Rivera will hope that Alonso will provide the much-needed creative impetus in midfield.