Early goals help CIMB-YFA win AJFC Malaysia League Central Region title

Two well-taken goals in the first half by Rafael Shahzari Foo and R. Kumaran was enough for CIMB-YFA Red Star to clinch its first AJFC title.

Two well-taken goals in the first half by Rafael Shahzari Foo and R. Kumaran was enough for CIMB-YFA Red Star to see off Wira Semenyih FC to clinch its first Allianz Junior Football Camp (AJFC) Malaysia League 2019 Central Region title in the MPSJ Stadium over the weekend.

Both goals came in the 5th and 23rd minute but a late rally by Wira Semenyih FC in the second half, courtesy of a consolation goal by Muhammad Hakimi in the 56th minute left Red Star seeing out the final minutes in a nervous manner.

Red Star’s coach Rada Krishnan Nadesan was elated with his charges win. “I am delighted with the today’s result, the boys played well and all our hard work resulted in this win. We started building this team two years ago and the boys performed well throughout the tournament”.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!