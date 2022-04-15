Burnley have taken the difficult decision to sack manager Sean Dyche, with the Premier League strugglers parting with a coach that has spent nine-and-a-half years in charge at Turf Moor.

A 50-year-old tactician was appointed as successor to Eddie Howe in October 2012 and oversaw two successful promotions into the top-flight during his time in Lancashire.

Dyche has, however, been unable to steer Burnley away from relegation danger in the current campaign, forcing the club to head in a different direction as they begin the search for a new boss.

What have Burnley said on sacking Sean Dyche?

Clarets chairman Alan Pace has said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

What was Dyche’s record at Burnley?

Alongside Dyche, Burnley have also parted company with his assistant Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeper coach Billy Mercer.

Every member of that quartet will be hoping to return to the dugout as soon as possible after enjoying a productive working relationship over the years.

Prior to his dismissal, Dyche had been the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

In total, he took in 425 games in charge of the Clarets, picking up 149 wins, 118 draws and suffering 158 defeats.

Dyche guided Burnley out of the Championship for the first time in 2014 and saw them bounce back as second tier title winners in 2016 after slipping out of the Premier League after just one season among the elite.

In the five seasons since then, his best finish was seventh in 2017-18, with the Clarets involved in Europa League play-off action in the following campaign.

'What a joke!'

The sudden sacking of Dyche drew a shocked and angry reaction from the English football world, with many major names using social media to show their support for the coach and disapproval of Burnley's decision.

What a joke!

If you had given him a decent budget you would never have had a worry about getting relegated. https://t.co/uIG7bL2nUl — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 15, 2022

Well done to Sean Dyche for doing one of the great managerial jobs in PL history. He had a bantamweight budget and yet punched hard against the heavyweights for years. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 15, 2022

Burnley have sacked Sean Dyche with 8 games left of the season. What a brilliant job he did for so many years. Feels like a really shitty thing to do. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2022

Big respect to Sean Dyche for the job he’s done at Burnley 👏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 15, 2022

