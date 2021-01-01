Dyche explains half-time bust-up with Klopp after Burnley end Liverpool's Premier League unbeaten run at Anfield

The two managers clashed in the tunnel as their sides were kept on the field with VAR investigating an on-pitch scuffle

Sean Dyche played down his half-time bust-up with Jurgen Klopp as beat on Thursday, saying their confrontation was “nothing out of the ordinary”.

Ashley Barnes scored the only goal as the Clarets ended Liverpool’s 68-game Premier League unbeaten run at Anfield, leaving Klopp’s side six points off the top of the table.

Tempers flared as the half-time whistle sounded. While VAR investigated an on-field scuffle, Klopp and Dyche were shown in an animated argument as they headed to their respective dressing rooms.

"It was nothing out the ordinary,” Dyche told Sky Sports. “Just two managers fighting to win a game."

Divock Origi hit the bar when through on goal with the best chance of Liverpool’s 27 shots during the game, leaving them without a league win in five games and without a league goal in 2021.

Burnley started the game just one place above the relegation zone but rose above into 16th, seven points clear of the bottom three.

"We did the basics very well,” Dyche added. “Diligence to see jobs off. Popey [Nick Pope] has still had to make good saves. I always believed in the side to find a moment. We had a few. Barnesy got the penalty and slotted it away well.

"There is a way a game works out and you can see the patterns sometimes. You just worry a block lands to their players, it didn't feel like that game.

“They were probing but our shape and diligence was excellent. The will of the keeper and defenders to keep a clean sheet. And the strikers too. You defend from the front.

“We don't lack belief. We lack a bit of talent sometimes but not belief. When we get it right as a structure and a unit, doing the basics, it keeps you in a game and then you have to find a way to win it.

"We were close to winning here last season. It doesn't mean we will win tonight. But we took on a game plan the best way we could."

