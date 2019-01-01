'Dybala will never be a problem for us' – Nedved praises Juve talisman after summer of speculation

The Bianconeri vice-chairman has hailed the Argentine as a "great player" despite the club's reported willingness to move him elsewhere

Paulo Dybala's presence is no hindrance to ' ongoing search for new signings, according to Pavel Nedved.

The champions head into Saturday's season opener against with a host of new signings at their disposal, including Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and right-back Danilo.

Argentina forward Dybala seemed set to make way amid the influx with Manchester United, and all linked with his signature at various stages.

However, none of those proposed moves have transpired and the 25-year-old is still standing at Allianz Stadium, a situation that sits comfortably with Nedved.

"Dybala will never be a problem for us because he is a great player," the former Bianconeri midfielder said on Friday, sitting in at a pre-match news conference as head coach Maurizio Sarri continues his recovery from a bout of pneumonia.

"Maurizio is using him as a false nine and I believe he is playing the role very well. He had a great pre-season."

Nedved: "Our confidence is formed because of our players. I believe that we have created one of the best teams in Europe, and with a coach that will have the necessary time to develop his game." #ParmaJuve #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 23, 2019

Nedved dodged questions about outcast and rumoured Juve target Mauro Icardi but conceded there could yet be further new arrivals.

"[ director] Fabio Paratici has had done extraordinary things, some beautiful and important deals," he said.

"The transfer window is still open and we will see if there are opportunities we can seize.

"We are not forced to do anything. If there are possibilities, we will do something. Otherwise, we will remain as we are."

Juve will, however, have to do without the guidance of head coach Sarri for their first two Serie A fixtures as he recuperates.

The former boss is due to return to work after the international break, Nedved confirmed.

Article continues below

He said: "Pneumonia is not a simple thing. Sarri would like to be out the training pitch and in the office every day because he is a great professional, but he needs time. He is getting better.

"Obviously there are difficulties for us, but we have managed them before."