Dybala speculates on future for Messi and Aguero as fellow Argentine's run down contracts

The Juventus frontman can see two countrymen linking up at Barcelona as questions continue to be asked of their next moves

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala can see Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero linking up at Barcelona next season, with two fellow Argentines currently mulling over their options.

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou and all-time leading goalscorer with Manchester City are in the process of running down their respective contracts.

Aguero has revealed that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, while Barca are still hoping to get their talismanic captain tied down on fresh terms, and it could be that two international colleagues are reunited in Catalunya.

What has been said?

Dybala, who plays alongside Aguero and Messi when representing his country, told Ibai on Twitch: "Aguero is a special character. People know what he is like, he is a phenomenon on and off the pitch, there is no question.

"Barcelona? He has a good relationship with everyone, especially with Leo Messi."

The Juve forward added on Messi's future: "I believe that for his career it will be unique to stay in Barcelona, ​​regardless of whether Aguero goes or not."

Messi move talk

Ever since an all-time great made a push for the exits at Barcelona in the summer of 2020, speculation has raged regarding his next move.

Messi was talked into staying put, and may yet commit to another lucrative contract, but various alternative destinations have been mooted for him.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are considered to be the most likely landing spots for the mercurial 33-year-old, but a switch to Italy has been discussed in the past.

Inter have never made any secret of their interest in Messi, while there was once talk of Juve entering the running.

Dybala said of those rumours: "There was a certain talk about Messi’s possible arrival at Juventus but it was known that it would be very difficult."

Messi vs Ronaldo

While being happy to discuss the futures of Messi and Aguero, Dybala is also well placed to pass judgement on two of the finest talents to have graced this or any other generation.

He is currently plying his trade alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve.

The 27-year-old also has experience of working with Messi, which begs the question: Who is the best?

Dybala would prefer not to be dragged into that debate, saying when that poser was put to him: "Messi or Ronaldo? They are two different players, I wouldn’t be able to choose one."

