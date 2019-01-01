Dybala and Martinez headline Messi-less Argentina squad for Chile and Mexico friendlies

Lionel Scaloni named seven uncapped players for his side's friendlies next month

Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez headline 's squad for upcoming friendlies against and with Lionel Messi missing through suspension.

Lionel Scaloni named a 27-man squad on Sunday, featuring seven uncapped players including Alexis Mac Allister, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Figal, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Dominguez, Lucas Ocampos and Adolfo Gaich.

Mac Allister, 20, is on loan at Boca from Premier League club and Hove Albion, who signed the attacker in January.

Of the seven, five currently ply their trade in Argentina with Balerdi currently featuring for while Ocampos is on the books at .

Argentina, who finished third at the Copa America, are without superstar Messi as the forward serves a ban.

The star is set to miss out after criticising the officiating at this summer's Copa America, alleging that CONMEBOL was "corrupt" in favour of hosts .

CONMEBOL opted to suspend Messi for Argentina's next three matches while hitting him with a $50,000 (£41,000) for his controversial comments.

As a result, Messi will miss the friendly matches against Chile and Mexico as well as an October friendly against and a one-match World Cup qualifying ban.

Estos son los futbolistas convocados para la #SelecciónMayor y #Sub23 que jugarán amistosos en el mes de septiembre en fecha FIFA pic.twitter.com/oI9tqXYwSP — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) August 18, 2019

It is an inexperienced squad for the friendlies in September, with Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria among the players joining Messi in missing out on the pair of matches.

Argentina are set to take on Chile at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 5 before taking on Mexico at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas five days later.

The fixtures will be Argentina's first matches since they defeated Chile 2-1 in the Copa America third-place playoff on July 6.

Goalkeepers: Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Agustin Marchesin ( ).

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi ( ), German Pezzella ( ), Leonardo Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund), Marcos Rojo ( ), Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate), Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolas Figal (Independiente), Nicolas Tagliafico ( ).

Midfielders: Marcos Acuna ( CP), Leandro Paredes ( ), Guido Rodriguez (Club America), Giovani Lo Celso ( ), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez), Rodrigo De Paul ( ), Matias Zaracho (Racing), Roberto Pereyra ( ), Exequiel Palacios (River Plate), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Alexis Mac Allister (Boca).

Forwards: Joaquin Correa ( ), Lautaro Martinez ( ), Paulo Dybala ( ) and Adolfo Gaich (San Lorenzo).