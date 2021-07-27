Dybala's agent in Italy for Juventus contract talks as deal to 2022 runs down

Massimiliano Allegri is eager to see the Argentina international tied to fresh terms as he remains key to future plans in Turin

Paulo Dybala's agent has arrived in Italy for contract talks with Juventus, Goal has learned.

The Argentina international forward will see his current deal with Serie A giants expire in the summer of 2022.

Agreeing fresh terms with the 27-year-old has become a top priority for Juve, with the plan being to get a deal done quickly and bring any exit talk in Turin to a close.

When will talks be held?

Dybala's representative, Jorge Antun, is in Italy to continue discussions with Bianconeri bosses.

Talks have dragged on for some time, but face-to-face negotiations could deliver a positive outcome; however, Antun is having to quarantine for 10 days after travelling to Italy.

That is delaying matters slightly, but self-isolation is considered to be a minor inconvenience at this stage.

What could Dybala be offered?

The talented South American currently earns around €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season, but will see that salary raised to between eight or nine million as renewed terms are tabled.

Juve believe that offer will be considered acceptable by Dybala and his entourage.

Massimiliano Allegri is hoping that will be the case, with the returning Juve boss making it clear that the forward has a key role to play in his future plans.

Dybala's record at Juventus

Dybala has spent the last six years with the Bianconeri, having been snapped up from Palermo in 2015.

He has registered 100 goals for the club through 254 appearances and helped them to five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia triumphs.

Moves elsewhere have been mooted at regular intervals, but efforts to tie him down long term at the Allianz Stadium are now being stepped up.

