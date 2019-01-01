Durand Cup 2019: East Bengal rout Jamshedpur FC 6-0

Jaime Santos Colado and Vidyasagar Singh scored two goals apiece as East Bengal virtually seal semifinal berth..

outclassed 6-0 in their second match of the Durand Cup 2019 on Tuesday at the East Bengal ground.

Jaime Santos Colado (5', 6'), Vidyasagar Singh (75', 77'), Pintu Mahata (31') and Boithang Haokip (90+2') were on target as the Red and Golds toyed with the Jamshedpur reserves side.

Alejandro Menendez made nine changes to the East Bengal starting XI which defeated Army Red in their season opener. Only Jaime Santos Colado and Brandon Vanlalremdika retained their places.

The Red and Golds started the match on the ascendancy and looked hungry for goals right from the beginning. Jaime got a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the second minute of the match following a long ball from Mirshad. The Spaniard, however, failed to score from a one-on-one opportunity.

In the third minute, Jaime won a penalty after being fouled by opposition custodian inside the box and successfully stepped up himself to convert from the spot.

Within a minute of the first goal, the home side doubled their lead when Jaime received a misplaced pass from a Jamshedpur player and found himself one on one with the goalkeeper. He once again slotted the ball home with great composure.

Jaime had to be replaced in just the 11th minute due to a shoulder injury which he incurred while winning the penalty for his side. Boithang Haokip replaced the Spaniard.

East Bengal were in no mood to show any mercy on a hapless looking Jamshedpur side as they continued to exert pressure. Haokip almost netted the third goal in the 18th minute but it agonisingly hit the post.

At the half hour mark, Pintu Mahata scored his maiden goal and the club's third. Mahata found the back of the net with a beautiful solo run down the middle after receiving the pass from Brandon.

The visitors got their only chance of the first half in the 39th minute when Lalboilen Kilong attempted a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it went above the crossbar.

After an exciting first half, the second half got off to a drab start with complacency getting the better of East Bengal. Unfortunately, the toothless Jamshedpur side failed to punish them.

Vidyasagar Singh completed his brace by scoring in the 75th and 77th minute of the game. His first goal came from Brandon's cross from the right side of the box which he tapped in without any mistakes. The second goal was once again fed by Brandon down the middle.

Just seconds before the full-time whistle, Boithang scored his maiden goal for East Bengal following a pass from Vidyasagar.