Duncan: Fiorentina complete loan move for Ghana midfielder from Sassuolo

The 26-year-old has made the switch to Stadio Artemio Franchi after four years at Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore

international Joseph Alfred Duncan has sealed a loan move to Italian side from rivals .

The 26-year-old midfielder joins La Viola on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with the obligation of a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Duncan has made 10 league appearances for the Neroverdi so far this term, scoring once and assisting five goals.

"ACF Fiorentina have announced that Alfred Duncan has joined the club from Sassuolo on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent," Fiorentina announced via their official website on Friday.

"Born in Accra, Ghana on 10 March 1993, Duncan came up through the youth academy at before representing Livorno, and Sassuolo, where he made 130 appearances in Serie A, the and the .

"Duncan has also made eight appearances for Ghana."

Duncan made his breakthrough at Inter Milan, having progressed through their youth ranks.

Owing to limited first team opportunities with the Nerazzurri, the midfielder was farmed out on loan to Livorno and Sampdoria who later acquired him on a permanent transfer.

In 2015, he moved to Sassuolo where he spent four years.

A full Ghana international, Duncan was kept out of the Black Stars' squad for the 2019 (Afcon) in by an injury.

