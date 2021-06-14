'Drink water!' - Ronaldo shuns Coca-Cola with unexpected health advice in Euro 2020 press conference
Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from the table in front of him at his pre-match Euro 2020 press conference on Monday before holding up a bottle of water to the room and declaring people should drink water instead.
Then, for dramatic effect, he rolled his eyes and said with borderline disgust, "Coca-Cola".
The brand is an official sponsor of the tournament, but clearly, Ronaldo is not a believer in the health downsides relative to water.
What happened
As Ronaldo took his seat in front of reporters, he almost immediately looked perturbed.
After a brief moment of apparent internal debate over whether to make his health statement about water, he went for it.
Portugal's Euro 2020 fixtures
Portugal begin their play in Group F on Tuesday against Hungary before facing Germany on Saturday and France next Wednesday.