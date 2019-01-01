Draxler expects Real Madrid targets Neymar and Mbappe to stay at PSG

The German winger feels his superstar team-mates have unfinished business with the Ligue 1 champions despite constant speculation about their future

Julian Draxler believes team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club amid speculation over their futures.

Star PSG pair Neymar and Mbappe have both been linked with moves to LaLiga giants at the end of the season.

Neymar only swapped for PSG in a world-record €222 million transfer in 2017 but a return to LaLiga via Madrid has been mooted, while Mbappe has reportedly emerged as a target for Zinedine Zidane.

PSG winger Draxler, however, feels Neymar and Mbappe have unfinished business with the champions.

"I am not the club's sports director, but if you ask me, I think they will stay," Draxler told Canal+ Sport.

"They're work is not done here and that is why I think they will stay."

On his own future, German star Draxler said he is happy playing for PSG in the French capital.

Article continues below

Draxler arrived from side in 2016 and this season, the international has scored three goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions and he added: "I don't know if the club want to keep me, but I am open to that. If the club come to me and tell me 'Let's talk about a renewal', why not?

"I am very happy here, not because of the money, I like my teammates, and I like living in Paris as well."