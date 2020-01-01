Dramatic Europa League comeback should give Rangers belief - Balogun

Steven Gerrard's men came from behind twice in Thursday's Europa League to advance to the last-32 stage of the tournament

defender Leon Balogun has described their 3-2 comeback win over Standard Liege as a 'big' result which should give the Scottish Premiership leaders confidence and belief.

The centre-back played from start to finish at Ibrox Stadium as goals from Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Scott Arfield sealed all three points for the hosts after falling behind twice against their Belgian visitors.

The victory secured Rangers' progression to the knockout stage of the with a game to spare and Balogun is excited by the club's achievement.

“We came back from being behind twice and I think for the club, it is big and it is also big for us as the players because it is just something that should give us belief and confidence even if we don't look at ourselves that we might comeback,” Balogun told Sky Sports.

“That is actually something people might not talk about because of the big achievement that we got through with one game to spare.”

Rangers are having a great start to the 2020-21 season, and they are yet to lose a match across all competitions this season.

Gerrard, in his reaction, said the qualification was well deserved after a superb performance by his players.

"It is a massive achievement and I am really proud of the players. They have given so much to the game tonight and they have given so much to the previous games in the group,” Gerrard told club website.

"We deserve to be qualified with a game to spare and we have come out of a real, tough group.

"There is still one game to play - we want to go there and give a good account of ourselves again and finish the group as strong as we can.

"But congratulations to the players - I am really pleased for the supporters and the board as there are obviously other factors that are so important as well.

"The players I thought over the course of the 90 minutes just deserved it tonight as the second half showing was superb."