Former Dortmund boss Doll reflects on the time Klopp took his job: It wasn't pleasant to hear before a cup final

The former Germany international helped steer the club clear of relegation and into a DFB-Pokal final, but was replaced soon after

Former manager Thomas Doll has spoken about the realisation he would be replaced by Jurgen Klopp in 2008 – on the day of the DFB-Pokal final.

Doll spent just over a season at Dortmund, helping them avoid relegation in 2006-07 before finishing 13th the following season.

The former midfielder, who most recently coached Cypriot side APOEL, remembers his time at the club fondly.

The final against could have added some gloss to his tenure – but it was overshadowed by rumours circulating of Klopp’s imminent arrival from .

“It is not pleasant to hear something like that just before such an important game, but nobody from the club contacted me about it,” Doll told Goal and SPOX.

“Aki Watzke (Dortmund’s CEO) and I only sat down after the season and decided that a fresh start would be best for BVB.

“My focus is always on the here and now and you could see in the final that the whole team was at the top.

“Unfortunately we lost 2-1 in extra time, otherwise it would have been a nice reward after all the bad games in the .”

Doll also remembers seeing a young Mats Hummels emerging for Bayern Munich, before the future Germany defender made the switch to Dortmund in 2008.

“We had a few young players with great potential," he said. "Mats Hummels for example. At that time, many would not have believed that he would have such a global career.

“I can still remember when we watched an Under-23 game from him at Bayern before signing him.

“Herrmann Gerland [Bayern's reserves coach] then tested him in defensive midfield.

“He liked to put central defenders a little bit further up from time to time because it is more unusual for these players to stand with their backs to the opponent. It was very interesting to see.

“Mats did a good job, but he was just very young and just not that far along physically.

“When he came to us in Dortmund, he had two old hands [ahead of him] in Christian Worns and Robert Kovac.

“So, it was not easy for him, but he remained patient and has become one of the best central defenders in the world. I take my hat off.”

Despite Doll’s time at the club being followed by a true Dortmund golden era under Klopp, he sticks by his own achievements in helping to lay the foundations.

“I'll stick with the positive,” Doll added.

“One should not forget: When I came to Dortmund in March 2007, the club was close to relegation.

“It was almost done, internally there was doom and gloom. We had nine games to get the job done and I'm glad we did it.”