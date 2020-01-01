Jens Lehmann: Dortmund will get chances against a 'tired' Bayern

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann feels fatigue could play a part in Saturday's clash between Bayern and Dortmund...

Former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann believes his former club can pose a threat to when the two German clubs face off in a high-voltage clash on Saturday.

Both clubs have 15 points from their first six matches and occupy the top two spots on the league table ahead of the 'Der Klassiker'.

In an online interaction organised by Bundesliga on Thursday, Lehmann discussed Saturday's big fixture and pointed out that fatigue could adversely affect Hansi Flick's team.

Bayern wrapped up their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title and then went on to clinch the UEFA in the 2019-20 season that had to be paused for months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And they have started the 2020-21 season on song.

They are currently unbeaten in this season's Champions League and occupy the top spot in . But the non-stop run of games after the restart of football following the lockdown will have left Bayern fatigued, feels Lehmann.

Since Bayern have been performing at a very high level in all their matches, the lack of adequate rest is bound to result in some tired legs according to the former custodian.

He said, "Bayern is capable of scoring a lot of goals. On the other hand, they are a little bit tired. It is no surprise, they won every game in the Champions League.

"If Dortmund can keep (the ball for long periods), Bayern will not like it. Dortmund will get chances and they can dominate in some parts and in these parts they have to score goals."

Saturday's winner will open up a gap of three points at the top of the table but Dortmund will have to work hard to deny Bayern their ninth straight Bundesliga title.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper said, "Dortmund did a great job of buying young players. To win championships, you need to combine talent and creativity with experience and the knowledge of how to win games. Last year, Dortmund were ahead (on points at a stage) and they still lost the title.

"Bayern were training harder. If they keep up with the intensity, they (Dortmund) have a chance to win it (the title). If not, they will again be second."

Indian viewers can watch the upcoming Der Klassiker on FanCode.

