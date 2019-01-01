'Don't go anywhere' - Bolasie hints at Tammy Abraham's exit from Aston Villa

The Chelsea loanee has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Wolves interested in taking him on loan for the remainder of the season

Yannick Bolasie has pleaded with teammate Tammy Abraham to 'stay' at Aston Villa amid exit speculations in the January transfer window.

Abraham has been a key force in Dean Smith's team this campaign notching 16 goals in 20 league outings so far.

But his form could see him depart the Villa Park this month having attracted interests from English top-flight sides including Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United - with Wolverhampton Wanderers leading the race for his signature.

According to reports , a loan deal to take him to the Molineux Stadium could be finalised in the next few days.

And Bolasie who also joined Aston Villa on a temporary deal in the summer has urged the Chelsea loanee to stay put at the club as they continue their fight for Premier League promotion.

"My friend don’t go anywhere, stay here don’t go anywhere," Bolasie captioned a picture with the Anglo-Nigeran on Instagram.

After suffering a 3-0 loss to Swansea City in their FA Cup fixture on Saturday, the African stars will hope to help the Clarets return to winning ways when they visit Wigan Athletic for Saturday's Championship encounter.

Aston Villa are placed 10th in the second-tier of the English league with 38 points from 26 games - five points adrift of the play-off zone.