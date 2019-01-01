'Does Eriksen want to win trophies?' - Man Utd move may not be best for Spurs star, hints Brown

The former Tottenham midfielder admits a “difficult” situation has been created in north London, with a Danish playmaker running down his contract

Christian Eriksen will have "plenty of takers" when the time comes to leave , says Michael Brown, but the former Spurs midfielder has suggested a switch to Old Trafford may not be the right one if he wants to win trophies.

A move to Old Trafford would come as something of a surprise, with Spurs having finished above the Red Devils in the Premier League table last season, while they also reached the final.

Like United, - who have also been linked to Eriksen - have also found consistency hard to come by of late, but the Blancos remain one of the biggest draws on the planet.

Former Spurs midfielder Brown admits Danish playmaker Eriksen has some big decisions to make, with his contract continuing to run down towards free agency.

He told Goal when asked if a switch to Old Trafford would represent a backwards step: “Only he can answer that. It’s about what type of move he wants – is it for financial [reasons] or does he want to go and try and win trophies, win leagues?

“Sometimes, look at , they have had to overpay in certain situations to get players because they are not at the top of the pile now.

“There will be plenty of takers for Eriksen but it’s about who suits all parties. It will be interesting to see where that is and can Spurs change his mind.”

Eriksen is not the only player on Tottenham’s books to have entered the final 12 months of their respective deals.

Belgian defensive duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are in the same position, with the uncertainty surrounding experienced figures proving to be an unwelcome distraction for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they continue to struggle for a spark in 2019-20.

“It’s a difficult one with Daniel Levy,” Brown added.

“He sets out that budget, that bar of what he’ll pay players, and it’s very hard to go over that and change his philosophy. But there are players that come along and they have to try and do that. That’s what will take them to another level and stop other people coming in.

Article continues below

“It’s dragged on a little bit longer and now I think it’s affected them. He’s [Eriksen] not really flowing, he’s found himself on the bench, which would have been unheard of last season, and that’s obviously one of the difficulties that Spurs are having this season.”

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by in their most recent outing, with a stalemate on home soil leaving them seventh in the Premier League, five points adrift of the top four.

Michael Brown was a pundit on EFL on Quest live from The University of Stadium on Saturday, the home of Bolton Wanderers. Watch all the highlights every Saturday at 9pm. Also available via desktop and app on QuestOD.