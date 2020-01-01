Djenepo hails Southampton stunning Tottenham victory

The Saints secured a hard-fought win against Jose Jose Mourinho’s men and the Mali international has lauded his side for the display

Moussa Djenepo has hailed ’s performance against Hotspur, after clinching a 1-0 victory at St. Mary's Stadium.

Danny Ings’s 17th-minute strike made the difference in the encounter, as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men secured their seventh win in 21 games this season.

The 21-year-old winger was afforded his seventh start and 12th league appearance in the encounter since his summer move from Standard Liege and played a key role.

Following the victory, the Mali international has taken to the social media to react to the impressive showing from his side.

“Massive win after a superb performance from the whole team,” Djenepo posted on Instagram.

“Atmosphere was electric - St Mary’s was really rocking! Thanks as ever for all your messages and support.”

Southampton, 12th in the Premier League table, will look to build on this performance when they slug it out against on Saturday.