‘Diving Mane proved point to pathetic Pep’ – Liverpool showed class against Man City’s ‘spoilt kids’, says Aldridge

The ex-Reds striker was delighted to see Jurgen Klopp’s side get the job done against the Blues, but is looking for even more from the league leaders

Sadio Mane proved a point to Pep Guardiola by shoving “pathetic” comments from the boss back down his throat during ’s 3-1 win over the Blues, says John Aldridge.

During the build-up to a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, the manager of the defending Premier League champions had suggested that a rival forward goes to ground a little too easily.

Mane had the last laugh on the back of that jibe, with the international scoring a diving header to put the finishing touches on a priceless win for Liverpool.

Former Reds striker Aldridge was delighted to see the in-form winger silence an opposing manager, with Jurgen Klopp’s side full value for a victory which has taken them eight points clear at the summit.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “The Reds were the more clinical of the two sides and the three goals were all exceptional in their own right.



“The first one from Fabinho really set the tone and I'd like to see him shooting more often if he's got that in his locker!



“The second one was a 'dream goal'. The two cross-field passes and the header. It was an amazing piece of football and, in many ways, summed up the way we play and the strengths of our two full-backs.



“I believe there is no better full-back pairing in world football at the moment and that includes the international scene, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Robbo [Andy Robertson] really have given this side a new dimension in their attacking play.

“And for the third goal which put it to bed, Jordan Henderson deserves all the credit in the world for his run and cross and it was great to see Sadio Mane get on the end of it with a diving header, which was quite ironic given Pep Guardiola's pathetic comments about him the week before.



“It was really good afternoon for Liverpool, the only slight drawback was again we weren't able to keep a clean sheet and that is something we really need to get back to as we haven't had one at Anfield yet this season, and only three away from home.”

Aldridge went on to take another pop at City and the antics of their manager, with frustration boiling over at times on the sidelines as the Blues saw a number of decisions go against them – including a penalty shout prior to Fabinho’s opener which saw VAR rule out any deliberate handball from Alexander-Arnold.

“Pep Guardiola certainly showed his petulant side with his antics on the touchline and after the match,” Aldridge added.



“I think Manchester City are so used to getting their own way most of the time that they don't know how to react when things go against them and they behaved like spoilt kids really.



“I understand their frustrations on the touchline because I've been there myself but the way.

“Guardiola and [Mikel] Arteta were carrying on, as well as [Raheem] Sterling and [Kyle] Walker, it was like watching dummies being thrown out of the pram.”

City are now nine points adrift of Liverpool, with the Reds perfectly placed to kick on towards the collection of a first top-flight crown in 30 years.