Disrespecting the FA Cup? Liverpool's fearless U23s produced a victory that will be remembered for years

Neil Critchely's heroic youngsters secured safe passage into the next round with a performance that will not soon be forgotten

These kids. These crazy, heroic kids.

’s dream continues, after one of the most remarkable wins in the club’s history.

On a night when the Reds selected their youngest ever starting XI, on a night when Jurgen Klopp watched from behind the screen of his laptop, Neil Critchley and his under-23 side delivered the goods.

Shrewsbury Town came to Anfield looking for an upset. They got one. Only it was at the League One side’s expense.

Actually, to call this an under-23 side would be an exaggeration. Seven of Critchley’s team were teenagers, and three of them – Liam Millar, Adam Lewis and Jake Cain – were debutants. The average age of the starting XI was 19 years and 102 days.

The captain, Curtis Jones, was the youngest Liverpool have ever selected in a competitive game, and what a performance the young Scouser produced. “Self-belief is probably not one of his weaknesses,” Critchley had suggested on Monday, and after 90 minutes here we knew exactly what he meant.

Liverpool’s winner owed plenty to fortune. They’d seen Shaun Whalley, a boyhood Red., have a goal chalked off for offside courtesy of VAR before, with 15 minutes remaining, Neco Williams, as he had in the initial tie in Shropshire, forced an own goal with a cross from the right.

Ro-Shaun Williams, the former defender, was the man who headed the ball past Max O’Leary in front of a jubilant Kop. Heartache for him, delight for the rest. Harvey Elliott, the Liverpool player nearest to Williams, celebrated as though he’d scored it. Nobody cared. This was a goal for everyone in red.

It was a goal Liverpool merited, too. What a performance these youngsters delivered. From Caoimhin Kelleher in goal to the tireless Liam Millar in attack, they were heroes. Jones was brilliant, Pedro Chirivella too. Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg turned in performances that their compatriot, Virgil van Dijk, would have been proud of. Williams and Lewis were outstanding at full-back, while Cain, Elliott and Leighton Clarkson played with a potent mix of youthful abandon and tactical discipline.

They, and Critchley, deserved every second of the ovation which greeted them at the final blast of referee Andy Madley’s whistle.

No wonder Liverpool fans believe their club is special. Time and again, Anfield produces these moments, these rub-your-eyes and ask-the-person-next-to-you-did-that-really-just-happen moments. This wasn’t or Dortmund or St Etienne, but it will be remembered for as long. It was Shrewsbury against Liverpool’s Academy, and Liverpool’s Academy prevailed.

James Milner had trained with the team at Melwood on Monday, and the vice-captain was as involved as anyone as he sat behind Critchley in the dugout. Milner kicked every ball, went in for every tackle, and enjoyed every second.

He wasn’t alone. There was a full-house at Anfield, numbers boosted by Liverpool’s decision to drastically lower ticket prices. Given what they saw, many would have paid full whack.

What must have made of this. The Londoners await in round five, by which time we can expect Klopp and his first-teamers to be back in the groove. The treble, improbably, remains very much on the horizon for Liverpool.

They’ll remember this night for years to come, don’t worry about that.

Disrespecting the FA Cup? This was the kind of night which could revive it.