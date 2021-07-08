The former Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea boss believes that his time in England was a success despite his critics

Jose Mourinho has defended his managerial record in the Premier League and listed his trophy wins as he explained why he feels he is judged differently to other managers.

The Portuguese was sacked by Tottenham ahead of the League Cup final - which Spurs would lose to Manchester City - having previously been dismissed by Manchester United and Chelsea during his time in England.

But Mourinho, who was speaking at his unveiling as the new Roma boss, feels his trophy record proves he has been a success in English football.

What did Mourinho say about his time in England?

Mourinho told reporters: "I am a victim of everything I have done before. I am victim of how people look at me now, unfortunately.

"At Manchester United, I won three trophies and it was called a disaster. At Tottenham, after arriving in a tough moment, I reached a final that I was unable to lead the side out in. What is a disaster for me would be an amazing achievement for others.

"The targets? Speaking in a very pragmatic way, our first target is to win the first competitive game we have. Then after that, we will think about the next target. There is a job to be done, this team and this club need to improve each and every day. We have started in that regard with all the infrastructure at Trigoria.

"So that is our objective: every day we need to do better and to be better."

When asked about those that don't consider him a top coach anymore, Mourinho added: "I have already responded to that: at the last three clubs I have worked for, I won a league title with Chelsea, three trophies with Manchester United, and reached a final that I could not manage in with Tottenham.

"What is a disaster for me, others have never done in their life. It’s my fault."

What about new signings?

Roma have been linked with a number of players since Mourinho took over, with the Portuguese expected to raid the Premier League as he looks to improve his squad.

Indeed, Granit Xhaka is expected to join the Giallorossi from Arsenal, while Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is also set to move to the Serie A side.

But Mourinho gave nothing away at his press conference on Thursday, telling reporters when asked about possible arrivals: "I have not spoken to anyone [about joining Roma].

"You can choose to believe whether that is true or not, but I have not spoken to anyone. I speak with [Roma general manager] Tiago [Pinto], I speak with the ownership, I speak with different people within the club... but as far as players go, I have not spoken with any of them."

