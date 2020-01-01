Diouf had a God-like persona at Liverpool - Ex-Reds defender Otsemobor

An ex-teammate of the Senegalese portrays him as an authoritative person who arrived at Anfield with an impression that he was better than everyone

Former defender Jon Otsemobor claimes that he felt "used" after his then-senior teammate El Hadji Diouf once woke him up at 02:00 to party with a group of people dominated by women, on a day they were supposed to report for training later on.

Diouf is said to have arrived at Otsemobor's place unannounced and in the company of about 10 party-goers, most of which were women.

Otsemobor, then a first-team player fresh from Liverpool's youth system, says he could not turn down Diouf's sudden approach as he felt "obliged" to play to his senior's demands after he was awoken by a ringing bell.

"Sem, open the door!" Otsemobor told Liverpool Echo claiming Diouf as having said.

"When an older pro like that approaches you, you feel obliged. I was still a young lad, and I was just disappointed thinking he took my friendship and used it. I felt at the time, when I went into the dressing room, you can't just use me like that, I'm your friend.

"If he needed a place to stay and all that, fine, but I'm not hosting parties for all different people who were flying into the country every weekend!"

Diouf's three-season spell at Liverpool, punctuated by a loan spell at Wanderers, proved to be eventful as much as it was unsuccessful.



During his tenure on Merseyside, Diouf made a total of 55 appearances for the Reds, scoring a mere three goals, including a period of roughly 13 months without a goal to his name.

A spitting incident and a verbal altercation with Steven Gerrard are some of Diouf's infamous episodes during his Liverpool days, as Otsemobor reiterated the well-publicised reports that the former international earned himself some enemies in the Reds dressing room were true.

Otsemobor asserted that Diouf was awakened to the reality that there were a lot of other players who were "better" than him, having arrived at Anfield from side Racing Lens after an impressive outing at the 2002 Fifa World Cup.

"I know a few other lads in the dressing room didn't like him, but I never had a problem with him," said Otsemobor.

"He did, at times, come across arrogant but don't get me wrong, he was a good footballer.

"I think from where he was in Senegal, and the upbringing he came through, he was looked upon as a God over there.

"He was doing well, outstanding at the World Cup before he came to Liverpool, and Liverpool paid £10m for him.

"I think he still had that persona about him, that God-like persona. When he came into the dressing room it wasn't long before he found out there were a lot of other lads there either as good as him or better than him.

"Maybe he didn't get the respect off some of them that he would have thought but I never seen him have bust-ups or arguments with anyone. I don't recall any, anyway."

After leaving Liverpool, Diouf went on to play for five other Premier League sides, Sunderland and as well as Doncaster Rovers and Leed United in the Championship.