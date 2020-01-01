Dikko sheds light on currency clause in Rohr's new contract

The NFF vice president has spoken out on the situation of the clause as the tactician inches closer to earning a contract extension

Shehu Dikko has stated the Football Federation inserted the naira payment condition in compliance with the government rules on foreign exchange as set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Rohr is hoping for a fresh contract to keep him in charge of the Super Eagles since he was engaged in 2016 as his current spell runs out in June this year.

The NFF President said last week that part of the tactician's new contract will see him receive a salary worth $55,000 monthly in local currency.

The Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] second vice president assured there was no problem in the process.

“There is absolutely no issue whatsoever as everything is going through its normal due process and all required levels within the NFF,” Dikko told NationSport.

“What the NFF president said in his TV interview with regards to some key terms NFF want to deepen in the new contact being worked on was nothing new as he has said the same things several times this year.

“Recall there was even a ban on the transaction with foreign currency within Nigeria and even recently CBN have issued other further regulations which further banned the transfer of dollars that is paid to any account in cash.

“So you can only transfer dollars that come into your account through transfer or something like that; paying Rohr in Naira actually made things easy for both parties as he will simply take what he wants to spend here and spend; then formally go through CBN official channels to transfer what he wants to transfer abroad.

“This is how CBN regulates it so everything will be documented. So it doesn’t hurt anybody to pay him in naira but makes it all easier and clear to monitor within the CBN regulatory framework.

“I assure you there is no acrimony and this is not the first time Rohr's contract is being extended as the same was done in 2018 seamlessly."

Rohr led Nigeria to a sixth World Cup appearance where they finished third in Group D behind and intercontinental rivals in 2018.

In the 2019 he guided Nigeria to third place in .