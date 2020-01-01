'Difficult to stay at Barcelona' - Messi's father & agent opens door to Man City move

Jorge Messi has confirmed that his son will most likely be leaving Camp Nou, but has denied being in contact with Pep Guardiola

Lionel Messi's father and agent has opened the door to a move to , admitting it will be "difficult" for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to remain at .

Messi shocked the football world last week by submitting a formal transfer request at Camp Nou, which saw him outline his desire to activate the release clause in his current contract, which expires in 2021.

A number of possible next destinations have been mooted for the 33-year-old in the wake of the news, including and , but Goal understands that City boss Guardiola has already contacted the diminutive superstar over a potential switch to Etihad Stadium.

Messi decided to not to show up for pre-season medical checks at Barcelona's academy base over the weekend, and will not be reporting to any further training sessions in order to distance himself from first-team affairs.

Jorge Messi, who serves as his son's main legal representative, touched down at El Prat Airport in Barcelona on Wednesday amid the intense speculation surrounding the Argentine's future.

The 62-year-old agent told El Chrininguito of Messi's current situation upon his arrival in Catalonia: "Future at Barcelona? Is difficult. It would be difficult to stay"

Quizzed on City's interest in the Blaugrana talisman, Jorge responded: "I haven't talked with Pep. There is nothing yet with City."

