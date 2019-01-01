Dieumerci Mbokani’s double helps Royal Antwerp thump Eupen

The 33-year-old forward was in a spectacular form to help the Great Old overcome Benat San Gil’s men at Kehrweg Stadium

Dieumerci Mbokani scored twice in Royal Antwerp’s 4-1 victory over Eupen in a Belgian First Division A game on Sunday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international got the opening goal only three minutes into the encounter and with two minutes before the first-half break, Jon Bautista levelled proceedings for Benat San Gil’s men.

Mbokani then completed his brace in the 54th minute to restore the lead to the Great Old and five minutes later Ivo Rodrigues scored the third goal for the visitors.

Lior Refaelov sealed the victory for Laszlo Boloni’s side in the 81st minute to claim their first win of the season.

Zo begin je het nieuwe seizoen! 🔥🔥



1️⃣-4️⃣ 😍



3' Dieumerci Mbokani

43' Jon Bautista

54' Dieumerci Mbokani

59' Ivo Rodrigues

81' Lior Refaelov#EUPANT #RAFC #JPL pic.twitter.com/RUVcRR397C — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) July 28, 2019

Mbokani featured for 89 minutes before he was replaced by Jonathan Bolingi while ’s Abdoulaye Seck was on parade for the duration of the game.

Royal Antwerp will lock horns with Waasland-Beveren in their next league game at Bosuilstadion on August 4.