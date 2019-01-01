Dier boost for Spurs as Dortmund confirm quartet to miss Champions League clash

The England international has shaken off an illness to train, while the Bundesliga side will be without a number of key stars on Wednesday

Eric Dier provided Tottenham with a fitness boost by training on Tuesday ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, while the German side confirmed four first-team stars - including Marco Reus - will miss the clash at Wembley.

England international Dier was absent for Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory over Leicester City due to a virus but was back involved in Tuesday's session.

However, in the section open to the media, there was no sign of striker Harry Kane and full-back Danny Rose. Despite being initially ruled out until March with ankle ligament damage, Kane was back in training last week.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino had already reiterated he would not be available for Wednesday's clash with Dortmund at Wembley, however.

The club later revealed on Twitter that Rose had sustained a shin injury against Leicester and will be assessed before the Champions League match.

Midfielder Dele Alli, sidelined by a hamstring injury, was only limited to work in the gym on Tuesday.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will be without Reus, Julian Weigl, Paco Alcacer and Lukasz Piszczek for their trip to London.

Reus has been vital in their charge to the top of the Bundesliga this season, scoring 13 times and setting up another six goals in 19 appearances.

But the attacker, who has suffered with numerous injuries over the last three years, is out with a thigh problem, having also missed the 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Alcacer, also impressive this term with 12 league goals, featured off the bench against Hoffenheim, but he has a shoulder problem.

Weigl will miss the match with the flu, while Piszczek has a foot injury.

Dortmund go into the match at Wembley having not won any of their last three games in all competitions.