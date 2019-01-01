Costa avoids bone damage after suffering ankle injury

In his first match since early April, the forward suffered an ankle injury, though the club say the bone is not broken

Diego Costa avoided bone damage after suffering an ankle injury in 's 2-1 friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem, the club have confirmed.

striker Costa endured a difficult season after struggling for form and missing the final seven games through suspension after earning an eight-match ban for insulting a referee.

The club also brought in Alvaro Morata to bolster the forward position, with the striker joining from in the winter window.

Atletico faced Israeli side Beitar on Tuesday in a friendly, allowing Costa to make his first appearance since April 6, but he lasted just 28 minutes before suffering what the club describe as a "high-grade sprain" to his left ankle.

"Diego Costa suffered a high-grade sprain in his left ankle during the first part of the game against Beitar Jerusalem," the club announced.

"The striker has undergone radiological tests at a hospital in Jerusalem that have ruled out bone damage.

"After returning to Madrid, more tests will be done to assess the degree of ligament involvement."