Manchester City are their own ‘worst enemy’ says Dias as 20-game winning run brings title into view

The Portuguese defender has made a stunning impact at Etihad Stadium and hopes there will be no untimely slip-ups suffered by Pep Guardiola’s side

Ruben Dias admits, with Manchester City on a run of 20 consecutive wins in all competitions, they stand to be their own “worst enemy” in their relentless pursuit of major silverware.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who edged out West Ham in their latest outing, have pulled 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Having seen their Catalan boss make the worst start to a season in his distinguished coaching career, the path now appears to have been cleared for the Citizens to ease their way over the line.

What has been said?

Dias, who has been a revelation at Etihad Stadium since making his move from Benfica in the summer of 2020, is wary of allowing complacency to set in, telling CityTV: “We will just continue on the same track which is one game at a time. Now, we are looking forward to the next one and nothing else.

“The worst enemy we can have is ourselves, we have just got to keep the right mentality and keep going.”

How many trophies can City win this season?

An unprecedented quadruple remains on the cards for Guardiola’s side in 2021.

City have made a habit of re-writing the record books under their highly-rated manager, and more history is there to be shot at.

Alongside a dominant display in the English top-flight, they have also booked a place in a fourth successive Carabao Cup final.

Everton are set to be faced in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, while a 2-0 lead has been established in their Champions League last-16 showdown with Borussia Monchengladbach after the first leg.

Who were the last side City failed to beat?

The Blues’ remarkable winning run stretches back to December 15, 2020. They were held that day to a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.

City’s unbeaten run stretches back even further, with defeat avoided in their last 27 games.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham got the better of Guardiola’s star-studded side in north London on November 21.

City, with important goals being delivered from all over the field at present, have another busy week approaching as they prepare to face Wolves on Tuesday and arch-rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

