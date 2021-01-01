Diallo considered ready for Man Utd first-team as Solskjaer prepares to welcome £37m wonderkid

The 18-year-old winger is expected to arrive in England imminently after the Red Devils agreed a deal in the summer to sign the Atalanta starlet

have no interest in allowing Amad Diallo to stay at on loan for the rest of the season, with Goal able to confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to integrate the teenager into his first-team squad.

A deal for the winger, which is worth up to £37 million ($48m) including add-ons, was agreed on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window, and the final parts of paperwork are now being signed off ahead of his move to Manchester, which should be completed by the end of the week.

Diallo posted a picture of himself boarding a private jet on his Instagram account on Sunday, prompting suggestions he was on his way to Manchester already.

But it is understood he was in fact flying to Rome so as to attend the Embassy there in order to finalise his visa.

The 18-year-old has already obtained the Governing Body Endorsement he needs to move to after the United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 1. Now all that remains to be finialised is his visa and registration.

Despite the deal being all but done, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini revealed over the weekend that the outfit would be interested in keeping Diallo on loan until the end of the season.

"Let's hope. I launched the idea,” he replied when asked if Atalanta would be able to keep the academy graduate for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

“If Manchester were forced to loan him out, maybe it would be better if he stayed with us again."

However, it is understood that Solskjaer plans is to integrate Diallo into the first-team straight away.

United have already had to wait three months to get their hands on the player having agreed the deal in October, and there is no desire to wait any longer for a player that is viewed as "an exciting prospect".

Goal has also learned that Diallo is viewed slightly differently to fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri, who was signed on the same day back in October.

The Uruguayan has been getting used to English football by featuring for Neil Wood’s Under-23s side, and while it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Diallo could also feature for the reserve side upon his immediate arrival, he is seen as a player who is more likely to go straight into the first team set-up.

Solskjaer was asked about the imminent arrival of Diallo after United beat on Friday, and insisted that his new charge will be given time to adapt to playing in England.

“Amad had the paperwork, I can’t see any obstacles and hopefully within not too long he’ll be with us," he told reporters. "We are very excited about bringing him in.

"I think he has shown his qualities a few times but has to learn to play in England, which is a different way of playing football. We will give him time to develop and express himself.”