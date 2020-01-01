Dessers misses penalty, Dennis shines as Badji fires Club Brugge past Genk

The African stars endured mixed fortunes as Philippe Clement’s men secured victory over the Luminus Arena outfit

Cyriel Dessers failed to convert from the penalty spot, Emmanuel Dennis grabbed an assist as Youssouph Badji scored the winner in ’s 2-1 victory over in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Dessers missed an opportunity to score his second goal of the season as the Blue and White's unbeaten run was halted by Philippe Clement’s men.

Dessers teamed up with the Luminus Arena outfit following his impressive form for Dutch side Heracles Almelo during his one-year stay.

More teams

The centre-forward emerged as the 2019-20 Eredivisie joint-top scorer with 15 goals and delivered fine showings during Genk’s pre-season.

Dessers was handed a starting role in his fourth appearance for Genk, spearheading their attack while international Dennis was included in Club Brugge’s line-up along with 18-year-old Senegalese forward Badji.

Dennis ignited his side’s victory in the encounter when he set up Hans Vanaken to open the scoring in the 22nd minute.

Dessers then was handed a glorious chance from the penalty spot to level for the Luminus Arena outfit in the 47th minute but missed his strike.

Theo Bongonda then equalized for Genk at the hour mark from a similar position which Dessers earlier missed.

With the game looking to end without a winner, Badji then scored the all-important winning goal seven minutes before full time to ensure his side clinched all three points.

Article continues below

Dessers featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and Ivorian midfielder Eboue Kouassi played for 85 minutes before making way for Benjamin Nygren.

Badji and Nigeria U23 striker David Okereke were on parade for the entirety of the match for Club Brugge while Dennis featured for 75 minutes before he was replaced.

The African stars will hope to help their teams secure victory when Club Brugge take on Waasland-Beveren and Genk square off against Beerschot on September 12 and 14 respectively.