Derrick Pereira: There won't be many changes at FC Goa

Derrick Pereira is confident of helping Goa achieve success this season...

technical director Derrick Pereira isn't keen on making too many changes to the first team following the departure of Sergio Lobera.

Clifford Miranda has taken over as the interim head coach and Pereira feels there is scope for improvement in the team. The Gaurs are second but level on points with table-toppers in the standings and are set to face bottom-placed Hyderabad FC at home on Wednesday.

"I am very excited to be here, to work with the first team. If you see our youth teams, we all play the same formation and style of football. To get into this setup, there won't be many changes, we will follow the same methods, we will stick to the same training routines. There is scope for improvement, we will try to plug in the loopholes," Pereira said on the eve of the match.

Pereira, who was with the U-23s prior to taking over the director's role at Goa, is confident of leading the ISL team to a good finish this season.

"I have been blessed, God has blessed me with the quality of accepting challenges. Right after my playing days, I took up the coaching job with just a C license. Then I was asked to join Mahindra United, one of the richest clubs. When Churchill were at the bottom of the table, I took up that job. Then I had to work with the U23 within a short time.

"My focus is on keeping the team together, to play together as a team as always, focus on each and every game, we have the quality in the team but our mindset has to be right."

The Indian coach is happy with the response from his squad since the shuffling of the backroom staff.

He said, "When I stepped out to the training field, I saw that there was positive energy among the players, considering the situation. I respect these players and the way they responded to the training. Every day it has been the same attitude by the players, which gives a lot of satisfaction.

"Every match in the ISL match is a tough match. We have to prepare ourselves to play to the best of our abilities. If we stay together, we can get good results," he concluded.

