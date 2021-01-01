Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The unbeaten defending champions look to maintain their place at the summit in Thursday's league clash

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona

Deportivo Cuenca currently occupy eighth place in Serie A after six games.

Results have improved after a tough start to the season, with two wins and a draw in their last four outings sending Cuenca flying up the table.

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

They seem to have picked up where they left off this term too, sitting top of the pile and unbeaten with 14 points from their opening six matches.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 8 3pm/6pm Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 8 12:30pm/3:30pm Mushuc Runa vs Olmedo Fanatiz April 9 3pm/6pm Manta vs Tecnico Universitario Fanatiz April 10 10:15am/1:15pm Independiente del Valle vs Catolica Fanatiz April 10 12:30pm/3:30pm Macara vs 9 de Octubre Fanatiz April 10 3pm/6pm Emelec vs LDU Quito Fanatiz

