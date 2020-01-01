Depay: I'd like a music career after football

The Netherlands star dreams of performing at a festival and is bullish about his chances of one day doing so

star Memphis Depay says once his footballing career is over, he would like to move into the music industry.

Now plying his trade with in , the attacker has a long-standing and very public love of rap music, having made numerous tracks alongside his sporting life. Once he hangs up his boots, his desire is to perform at a music festival.

“I’ve many dreams,” he said on an Instagram Live with BR Football. “Maybe I’ll get to experience them one day. If I can imagine it, it means I can do it.

“I would need artists who can bring the energy of the crowd. I need a producer. I can’t produce myself in a studio.”

The 26-year-old is currently recuperating from a serious knee injury that threatened to rule him out of the Netherlands tilt for honours, yet the unexpected postponement of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic means that he will be afforded more preparation time for the tournament.

Before suffering the physical setback, he had been enjoying a stellar season with OL, despite the team as a whole struggling.

He had scored nine goals in 13 Ligue 1 matches but had saved his best for the , netting a single goal in all five fixtures in which he played as Lyon progressed through the group stages.

Injury caused him to miss the first left of the last-16 tie against , in which a solitary goal from Lucas Tousart gave Rudi Garcia’s men an unexpected edge against the Turin giants before the coronavirus pandemic halted play across Europe.

Meanwhile, his contract is up in the summer of 2021 and Lyon are currently seeking an accord to allow him to prolong his stay.

“We will do everything to agree an extension. All the authorities in Lyon are in favour of extending his contract,” club president Jean-Michel Aulas told OLTV.

“We are working on it a lot. I have a lot of conversations with Memphis, Rudi and Juninho [Lyon’s sporting director]. Not daily, but regularly.

“We made him a certain number of proposals, which he did not accept. He was waiting to be able to resume playing. He had imagined being able to play the Euros with Netherlands, then there was this injury. He recovered faster, but for the moment we have not agreed.”