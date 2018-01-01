Dembele, Traore and Timite on target as Lyon edge past ten-man Amiens

The African stars scored for their respective clubs as the Kids survived the scare posed by Christophe Pélissier’s men at Stade de la Licorne

Moussa Dembele, Bertrand Traore and Cheick Timite were on target in Lyon’s 3-2 victory over Amiens in Wednesday’s French League Cup tie.

Dembele opened the scoring in the 20th minute from the penalty spot to give Bruno Genesio’s men the lead.

Christophe Pelissier’s side were dealt a further blow when Khaled Adenon was sent off for a second booking.

Traore made their numerical advantage count with his a late first-half effort to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

On the hour mark, Martin Terrier compounded the Unicorns' woes scoring the third, with Dembele providing the assist.

Amiens attempted a comeback with Jason Denayer scoring an own goal before Timite got a late second.

However, the Kids survived the late-minute scare to ensure their qualification to the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

The African stars will hope to continue helping their clubs when Lyon travel to Stade de la Mosson to tackle Montpellier on Saturday and Amiens take on Bordeaux on Sunday.