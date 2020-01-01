Delort’s strike propels Montpellier to victory against Saint-Etienne

The Algeria international’s effort made the difference as the Paillade clinched their 10th win of the season

Andy Delort delivered a spectacular performance at Stade de la Mosson, scoring the match-winner in their 1-0 victory against in Sunday’s game.

The 28-year-old striker had failed to find the back of the net in his last four games but ended the drought in style, scoring the all-important goal that gave his side maximum points.

The international scored in the 25th minute, his ninth goal of the season, after receiving a fine pass from Junior Sambia.

In the 41st minute, 23-year-old Sambia received a red card but the Paillade managed to hold their nerve till the end of the game and clinch victory.

Delort featured for the duration of the game along with his compatriot Ryad Boudebouz, who ended on the losing side, and Gabon international Denis Bouanga.

The win moved to fifth in the table after gathering 37 points from 24 games.

Delort will hope to continue his impressive form in front of goal in his side’s next match against on Friday, February 14.