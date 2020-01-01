Delort at the double as Montpellier sink Bahoken’s Angers

The Algeria international scored in each half as La Paillade strolled past Stephane Moulin’s men in Sunday’s Ligue 1 tie

Andy Delort was ’s hero having scored twice in their 4-1 victory over Angers in Sunday’s French topflight encounter.

The hosts came into the encounter on the back on consecutive victories over Nice and Olympique . Against the Black and Whites, they continued with their impressive start to the season with the Algerian star wreaking havoc.

Defender Arnaud Souquet gave the hosts an 18th minute lead thanks to his long-range low effort after a one-two pass with Gaetan Laborde.

Not willing to stoop so low, the visitors equalised seven minutes later through Stephane Bahoken. The Cameroonian fired past goalkeeper Jonas Omlin after receiving a well-timed cross from Angelo Fulgini.

Two minutes into the half-time break, Delort put Michel Der Zakarian’s team ahead – beating his marker to head home Laborde’s cheeky lob.

The international completed his brace on the hour mark to silence any ambition of Stephane Moulin’s men to launch a comeback. The 28-year-old headed home a cross from Junior Sambia.

Four minutes before full time, substitute Florent Mollet made things worse for Angers with a beautiful strike that was unstoppable by goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

After putting up a fine shift that evening, Delort was replaced with five minutes left to play by Stephy Mavididi. Cameroonian defender Ambroise Oyongo was introduced in the 68th minute for Nicolas Cozza, whie 's Keagan Dolly was an unused substitute.

Cote d'Ivoire's duo of Ismael Traore and Abdoulaye Bamba were in action from start to finish for Angers, as Mali's Lassana Coulibaly who was handed a starter's place was substituted for 's Sada Thioub after 63 minutes.

Thomas Toure of Cote d’Ivoire got replaced by Lois Diony in the closing stages of the encounter with Algeria's duo of Farid El Melali and Haithem Loucif were not dressed by manager Moulin.

With this win, Montpellier sit in third spot having garnered nine points from four games, while Angers occupy the 11th position with six points from same number of matches.

2019 winner Delort would be eyeing more goals when his club travel to Stade Gaston Gerard on Sunday to tackle .