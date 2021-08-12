Dele-Bashiru: Reading complete loan signing of Watford midfielder

The Nigeria youth international has returned to the Championship to secure regular playing time with the Royals

Reading have announced the signing of Tom Dele-Bashiru on a season-long loan from Watford.

The 21-year-old will be looking to revive his career in the Championship this season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last October that ruled him out of action for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dele-Bashiru played just two matches last season before he picked up the injury against Reading at Vicarage Road.

He joined Watford on a six-year deal in July 2019 following the expiry of his first professional contract at Manchester City.

Reading’s chief executive Dayong Pang believes the Nigeria youth star will play a crucial role in their team as they aim for Premier League promotion this term.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom to our club,” Pang told the club’s website. “I am confident we will play a big part in helping him quickly regain full match fitness following injury - and I am also confident that he will play a big part in helping us challenge for points throughout what is sure to be another gruelling Championship season.”

Meanwhile, the Royals coach Veljko Paunovic is full of praise for the 21-year-old’s qualities and how he will bolster their midfield options.

“Tom is a very creative, clever, talented young player who adds much-needed strength to our midfield,” Paunovic said.

“Importantly as a loanee, he is a player who fits our identity – someone who gives his best, stays positive, overcomes adversity and will never give up. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him integrate into the squad we are trying to build at Reading.”

Article continues below

Reading started their 2021-22 Championship season with a 3-2 defeat to Stoke City last Saturday, followed by a 3-0 loss to Swansea City in the League Cup on Tuesday.

However, Dele-Bashiru will hope to make his debut when the Royals host Preston North End at the Madejski Stadium for Saturday's league fixture.

The England-born star opted to play for Nigeria U20 in 2019 and he was a member of the Flying Eagles that participated at the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland where he scored a goal in three matches.