Dele Alli close to £10m Everton transfer as Tottenham outcast prepares to join Lampard at Goodison Park

Dele Alli is closing in on a deadline day move to Everton that will eventually be worth £10 million ($13m), GOAL can confirm, with the Tottenham midfielder preparing to join new Toffees boss Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old England international has seen a switch away from Spurs speculated on for some time, with struggles for form holding him back in north London over recent years.

A fresh start is now being sought, with Alli hoping to rediscover his spark on Merseyside and prove that he is no fading force.

Why are Spurs letting Alli leave?

Tottenham completed the signing of Alli when doing a deal with MK Dons in February 2015.

He saw out that season in League One before taking a giant professional leap into the Premier League.

Alli hit the ground running as a top-flight performer, with the target found on 10 occasions during his debut campaign.

He then established a reputation as one of the finest goal-scoring midfielders in English football, with 22 efforts recorded in 2016-17 and 14 in the following season.

Senior international recognition came his way, with 37 caps earned for the Three Lions – gracing Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup along the way.

End product started to dry up for Alli, though, and he has failed to reach double figures in terms of goals scored in each of the last three seasons.

Regular starts have proved hard to come by as well, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte failing to be convinced by what a once hot prospect has to offer.

Why are Everton signing Alli?

Alli’s ability remains without question, though, and Everton will believe that they can get him firing once more.

They are looking for more creativity in their starting XI, with assistance required for the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final third.

New Toffees boss Lampard knows what Alli is capable of, having watched him closely down the years, and was cut from similar cloth as a player – with there no better mentor when it comes to delivering goals from midfield.

Article continues below

The deal that takes Alli from north London to the North West will initially be a free transfer, with the Toffees paying £10m once he has made 20 appearances.

He will commit to a two-and-a-half-year agreement, taking him through to the summer of 2024.

Further reading