'I fancied a different challenge' - Defoe explains snubbing Palace for Rangers

After the best part of 20 years in English football, the veteran headed north to work under his former England team-mate

Jermain Defoe has revealed the desire for a fresh challenge and the chance to join up with Steven Gerrard was behind his decision to move to Rangers rather than Crystal Palace.

The 36-year-old moved to Ibrox from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan deal on Sunday, having found first-team opportunities limited at the Vitality Stadium this season.

And Defoe has subsequently confirmed that a switch to Bournemouth's Premier League rivals Palace was also on offer, the striker instead choosing a move to the Scottish Premiership high-fliers and a reunion with his former England team-mate Gerrard, who is in charge of Rangers.

"There was interest, I had to weigh it all up, and I fancied something different to be honest, I fancied a different challenge, especially one where people were like, 'I'm not too sure on that one'," Defoe said.

Getting to work... pic.twitter.com/KHyYHJFbBO Article continues below — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) January 9, 2019

"The Palace one was lingering for years - I know a lot of people down there, Mark Bright, a lot of the players.

"It is obviously a fantastic club with a top manager.

"But I spoke to Stevie and decided to come here, because it is a great opportunity for me. When he got the job, it did make me think a little bit."