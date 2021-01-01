Debut Nchout brace inspires Ajibade's Atletico Madrid to maiden Supercopa

The Cameroon international announced her arrival in Spanish football in style, scoring twice against the Granotes

Ajara Nchout bagged a brace and an assist on her debut as she and Rasheedat Ajibade helped to a maiden Spanish Supercopa title after a 3-0 victory over on Saturday.

The 28-year-old teamed up with the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium based outfit earlier this month after turning down a chance to extend her stay with Norwegian champions Valerenga.

The forward spent two years with Valerenga and helped the club to maiden qualification in 2019 before a historic Norwegian double, grabbing a top scorer gong last December.

While 's Ajibade was left on the bench, Nchout was handed a starting role against the Granotes and wasted no time to announce himself in with her display in Almeria.

Levante, for their part, had Nigerian-born Spanish forward Andrea Okene in the squad, but the 19-year-old recently promoted to the senior team was left on the bench in a wait for her maiden appearance.



To reach the final, Atletico required a 3-1 penalty shoot-out win to pip after 1-1 draw in the regulation time, while Levante claimed a 3-1 semi-final triumph over Logrono.

The international combined well with Venezuelan star Deyna Castellanos to open the scoring in the 18th minute.

Nchout doubled Atletico lead with her first goal in Spanish football thanks to a fine assist from Ludmila da Silva four minutes later.

The Cameroonian and Brazilian combined well again to seal the win of the visitors, with the former's second goal in the encounter.

The result means Atletico are Spanish Supercopa champions for the first time, having beaten inaugural winners Barcelona in the semi-final.

Nchout featured for 82 minutes before giving way for Ajibade as she celebrated her third silverware in Europe following her domestic double with Valerenga.

While Ajibade, who saw the last eight minutes of the match won her first honour in European football just two weeks after arriving in Spain from Norwegian side Avaldsnes.

Nchout will aim to continue her outstanding displays when Atletico take on in their next Iberdrola game on January 24.

For Levante, Okene could not also taste the first-team action as her side settled for a runners-up spot at Mediterranean Games Stadium.

She will hope for an opportunity when they travel to face Huelva in their next league fixture on the same day.