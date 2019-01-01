Ajax's De Ligt 'couldn't care less' about Champions League draw

Ajax knocked out Real Madrid to reach the quarter-finals, but the club's captain doesn't care who they draw next

Matthijs de Ligt "couldn't care less" who draw in the quarter-finals of the .

Ajax won 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to dump out holders in one of the biggest shocks in the recent history of the competition.

The Dutch giants are one of four sides to have already booked their place in the last eight, alongside , and .

But captain De Ligt is not bothered who the draw pairs Ajax with next, having ended Madrid's three-year European reign in stunning fashion thanks to a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

"We don't even know all teams who go to the next round," the teenage defender told Omnisport. "So we need to see after the draw.

"I couldn't care less. You have to win your own matches. I don't look at who goes through. You look at who you draw and you play against them.

"We knew straight away it was a massive result. We were very happy with this. The best reactions? I got a lot, but I don't know one which was the best. My family, my girlfriend. All the reactions are important for me."

De Ligt has been linked with following team-mate Frenkie de Jong out of Ajax to at the end of the season, the midfielder having agreed a deal worth €86million.

And former international Rene van der Gijp has suggested De Ligt should join to form an all-Dutch partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

"Virgil is a player who has experience in the top leagues," added De Ligt.

"Of course you want to learn from him. It's very useful to play next to him in the Dutch team.

"It could happen [joining Liverpool]. He plays for Liverpool. A nice club.

"But I'm not focused on this. I focus on Ajax. And then I will see where I will end up."