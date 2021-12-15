'I do sprints and I feel it' - De Bruyne still recovering from impact of Covid-19

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he can still feel the impact of Covid-19 as he works his way back to full fitness.

De Bruyne scored twice in City's 7-0 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday night in his first Premier League start since contracting the illness.

The 30-year-old missed four matches with coronavirus to compound a difficult six months that saw him suffer ankle ligament damage at Euro 2020 as well as concussion and a broken nose after a nasty clash in last season's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

What has been said?

"I still feel sometimes that my body is still adapting because sometimes I do two or three sprints and feel it, having had Covid," De Bruyne told reporters.

"I’m happy that I’ve played two full 90 minutes in the week, so that is a good thing.

"Obviously this season is what it is. There is nothing I can do about it, I’ve been kicked in the face, kicked in my ankle and I had Covid afterwards. It’s part of football.

"After Covid, I came back and trained as hard as I can. With the schedule it is not that easy but I’m doing alright, I played in two games and came in as a sub in two so I’m doing what I need to do.

"I was 10 days on my own so I was running up the walls. I can’t sit still anyway. I got away from my family as I didn’t think we had it as a family and I didn’t want to give it to my wife and kids. It was pretty hard to see them through a glass door."

Back to his best

The injuries have given an opportunity to other players with Bernardo Silva in particular in dazzling form this season in central midfield.

De Bruyne is facing a fight to win back a regular place in the side but the Belgian international says he has had competition ever since he joined the club.

"It’s been like this since the beginning, since I came here," he said. "I know the team is incredible, talented, but at the end of the day I’m a competitor.

Article continues below

"I’m here to take part and I know there are some games I’ll sit out and that is never a nice feeling.

"Everyone wants to play all the time but I try to act always in a good way and when I’m on the pitch all I can do is perform."

Further reading