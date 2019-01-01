De Brurne and Fernandinho among five back from injury for Man City

Manager Pep Guardiola has a virtually full squad as his team does battle with Liverpool in the last leg of race for Premier League glory

manager Pep Guardiola has been handed a timely fitness boost ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Five players - including key men Kevin de Bruyne and Fernandinho - have been passed fit to return to action for the trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

The midfield duo are set to be part of the travelling party to west London - and, with defenders Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy available, Guardiola has a virtually full squad to select from.

Only utility player Fabian Delph remains unavailable - he pulled out of the squad last week - for a game which could see City leapfrog title rivals and go back to the top.

The Anfield side, who have played one game more than their close rivals and currently hold a two-point advantage, could then reclaim the lead if they beat third-placed on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

international Fernandinho has been missing since City's Carabao Cup Final win over Chelsea at Wembley last month.

Kompany and De Bruyne both sat out 's internationals against and Cyprus after missing recent club games, while Stones has not played since the game against Bournemouth at the start of the month.

Mendy, out for much of the season, is, according to Guardiola, is in “really good” shape after testing his troublesome knee in training.

“Everybody came back fit, Fernandinho came in, Vincent came in, Kevin, everybody,” said Guardiola after his players returned from the international break.

"[Mendy] trained the last three days and the reaction is really good. Except Delph, everyone is fit, we have 21/22 players.

"I would say after international break we came back good, the rhythm is quite similar.

"Now we will play 11 games and we deserve to play 12, maybe 14 maybe 15. Eight left for Prem, game by game we see what happens."

, one off the bottom of the Premier League, are on a seven-game losing streak - a run that goes back to before the appointment of Scot Parker as caretaker manager following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February.

They have lost all three league games under the former England midfielder, but Guardiola will not take them lightly.

"I saw the last three games," he said. "They were close against Liverpool, they tried to play but they played well. [Aleksander] Mitrovic in the box is so dangerous, [Ryan] Babel is so fast.

"I don’t see the table, I see how they do and how they have done and they’ve been doing well."