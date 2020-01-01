'Davies is the FC Bayern Road Runner!' - Muller hails teenage defender's blistering pace

The 19-year-old impressed once again as his side took a major step toward another Bundesliga title with Tuesday's win at Dortmund

Thomas Muller has paid tribute to the searing pace of Alphonso Davies, calling his team-mate his side's "Road Runner."

Davies helped Bayern to a 1-0 win over rivals on Tuesday, as Joshua Kimmich's first-half goal saw his side open up a seven-point lead atop the .

One first-half moment epitomised the pace Davies brings to his side, as the Canada international chased down and thwarted Dortmund star Erling Haaland when it appeared he was clear in on goal.

Muller wasn't surprised to see his team-mate catch one of the fastest players in the league, likening the 19-year-old to the famous cartoon character.

"Alphonso is a player with a lot of heart and with a lot of power, with extreme power," Muller told the Bundesliga. "Sometimes maybe he's not in the best position on the field but he gets the opponent when he thinks 'oh I have time, I have time' and then meep meep, meep meep! The FC Bayern Road Runner comes and steals the ball."

The 30-year-old also reserved praise for Kimmich, who spotted Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki off his line and chipped in the goal's only game just before half-time.

"Joshua did this chip. I think it was a long hang time of the ball but I had a good feeling from the first moment because Roman Burki is a great keeper, but one of his strengths is that he's maybe one or two steps outside of his goal because maybe he [doesn't have] the longest arms, so with this one or two steps in front he tried to have a better angle and Joshua saw that and it was a beautiful goal," Muller added.

Bayern are aiming for their eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown and Tuesday's win is a major step in that direction, as Muller acknowledged.

"The rest of the game [after Kimmich's goal] was missed chances but a lot of work and a lot of passion," Muller said.

"We talked a lot from Saturday to now that this game is maybe the most important game in the next weeks and maybe the decider, and we won it so it's a great feeling. We have to go forward but I think it looks better than before.

"I think as a team we did a great performance, maybe with the ball not our best but with the heart, that's the most important thing."