Davies discusses future plans, picking Bayern Munich and ‘doing a Bale’

The highly-rated Canadian left-back is planning on spending many years at the Allianz Arena and is not ruling out a move up the field at some stage

Alphonso Davies is planning on spending a long time at and is not ruling out a move up the field from left-back at some stage in the future, a la Gareth Bale.

For now, the highly-rated 20-year-old is happy to be filling a defensive berth for the title holders.

He was asked to slot into that role after breaking into the first-team at the Allianz Arena, with an immediate impact made on the grandest of stages.

A meteoric rise to prominence has seen Davies become one of the hottest prospects in world football, with the 2019-20 campaign seeing him play a prominent role in treble-winning efforts by Bayern.

He has committed to a new contract through to 2025 and could remain in Germany well beyond that point, with the Canada international telling World Soccer Magazine of his long-term plans: “I want to stay in and with Bayern for as long as possible.

“I arrived in Europe with so many dreams and already Bayern have helped me achieve many of them. But I am just getting started – there will be many more.”

Bayern won the race for Davies’ signature when luring him away from the in 2018, with rival interest ignored in order to head for Germany – with Manchester United said to have been among his many suitors.

“Europe is always the ambition for any professional I think, because of the standard,” Davies said of his career path.

“I think that there were conversations with one or two other clubs, but Bayern was an easy choice and the right choice.”

Davies is expected to unlock further potential in his game as he sees more playing time, and he is happy to remain in his current role for as long as is required.

He has said: “Switching from left-winger to left-back was not as difficult as you might imagine because I have played there many times before for the national team and also for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“The Bundesliga is of course a higher level, and even though I am happy with my performances I want to learn more about the position.”

There is, however, a chance that his blistering pace could be edged up the pitch as he becomes more experienced, with Welsh star Bale having shown at Tottenham and Real Madrid how a once promising left-back can become a devastating forward.

“Gareth Bale is an absolutely fantastic player who has achieved so much and won many trophies,” Davies added.

“I don’t compare, though – if the coach asks me to play at left-back that’s where I play, and if he asks me to play on the left wing that’s where I play.”